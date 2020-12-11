At the exhibition “Favorite Tatarstan-2020”  the costume of Queen Syuyumbike presented

On December 9, at the National Center Gallery at the Beloved Tatarstan-2020 exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR and the Year of Syuyumbike in Kazan, a meeting was held with the journalist, guide-translator Farida Nazmiyeva and choreographer Aigul Gilmetdinova, who presented the costume of Queen Syuyumbike and told about the history of this costume.

The presentation, which took place against the backdrop of the exhibition, made a vivid impression on those present. Aigul khanum spoke about the Syuyumbike stage costume presented at the exhibition, designed by Rinat Kharisov for performance, stitched at the Kazan Opera House in 2002. In particular, Aigul Gilmetdinova noted that the ornament on the stage costume is of plant origin, and the hasite chest strap, decorated with pendants, coins, precious stones and amulets-amulets, was worn only by noble women of the 16th century.