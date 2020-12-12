Congratulation by Vasil Shaikhraziev on the Constitution Day of the Russian Federation

Dear compatriots, dear friends!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Constitution of the Russian Federation – the fundamental law of our country.

This most important document has entered our life as the main guarantor of civil rights and freedoms, independence and integrity of our country.

Today our common task is to honor and preserve national values ​​laid down in the Constitution. Residents of Tatarstan, as well as Tatars living in all corners of our state, make a worthy contribution to the development of our great Motherland. In strengthening of Russian statehood, the unity of society, and creative work, we see the guarantee of the well-being of every person.

Dear friends, from the bottom of my heart I congratulate you on the Day of the adoption of the Constitution, I wish you all good health and prosperity, a peaceful sky over your head and new achievements in the name of our country!

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars

V.G. Shaikhraziev