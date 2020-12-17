Kazan will host Forum of Working Youth dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR

From 19 to 22 December 2020, Kazan will host Forum of Working Youth, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR.

Creating an environment for communication, self-realization, professional development, as well as the development of public initiatives – this is the task that the organizers of the event are going to solve.

The face-to-face part of the forum will be held on the basis of the Volga State Academy of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism. In addition, a number of online events will take place.

The program of the event includes meetings of the coordinating council on the implementation of youth policy at enterprises, institutions and organizations of the Republic of Tatarstan, numerous educational and cultural events.

During the forum, an awarding ceremony will be held for the winners and diploma winners of republican competitions – “Best in Profession”, “Young Innovator and Inventor of the Republic of Tatarstan”, as well as “Potential of the Republic”. The best projects presented by the participants at the forum will be supported by grants totaling 1 million rubles.

100tatarstan.ru