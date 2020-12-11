Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan awarded the winners of the All-Russian competition of creative works “My history – My Tatarstan!”

On December 10, 2020 at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, the winners of the All-Russian competition of creative works “My history – My Tatarstan!” were awarded.

More than 400 works were submitted for the competition, 60 of them received the highest number of points and passed to the second stage. The jury selected 33 winners. Among them are residents of Moscow, Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, Almetyevsk, Leninogorsk, Tetyushsky, Agryzsky, Cheremshansky and many other regions of the republic.

The works have been presented in five nominations: “My family”, “Amazing people”, “Native land”, “Native land”, “Our future is in the strength of the team!”

Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova, Deputy Head of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communication “Tatmedia” – Eduard Khairullin, Director of the Institute of the International Institute of the Kazan Volga Federal University Ramil Khairutdinov, Chairman of the Public Chamber of the Republic of Tatarstan Zilya Valeeva awarded the winners of the competition with Diplomas.

To congratulate the laureates, the finalist of vocal show “You are super!” NTV channel Danila Novikov with the song “Heart of my land” performed. The winner of the festival Constellation – Yoldyzlyk, 6-year-old Chikhirina Leontia delighted the guests with the song “Stork on the Roof”. The awards ceremony of the All-Russian competition ended with the song of the group “Kazan Yegetlyre”.

“My story is My Tatarstan!” – these are interviews, reports, portrait sketches, essays about heroes of labor, war veterans, home front, patrons and personalities, local history studies, essays, stories about family traditions, memories of the older generation and stories about the achievements of work collectives with a 100-year history.

