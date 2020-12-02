Mosques “Iman” and “Ikhlas” of the Chistopol mukhtasibat  held  holidays timed to the Mother’s Day

enrutat
At  the mosques “Iman” and “Ikhlas” of the Chistopol Mukhtasibat  celebrations dedicated to Mother’s Day were held.   Samira Aliyeva, using  example of the hadith of the Prophet (peace and blessings of God be upon him) “Paradise under the feet of mothers”, explained to the students how important mother is for all of us and therefore she must always be appreciated and respected, treated with deep respect. The children expressed their feelings in touching answers to the teacher’s questions and in their drawings.

Zilya khanum held a joint event with mothers. The event began with an instructive lecture on respectful and kind attitude towards parents in Islam. Then  children showed their mothers their creative abilities and acquired skills, together with  mothers they took part in the quiz. And mothers, inspired by  success of their children, also took part in  performance of Good Deeds. The event ended with a tea party in a warm atmosphere.

Such events are an important part of the learning process for children, they expand their knowledge of the world around them and at the same time allow them to relax and reload emotionally.

dumrt.ru

 

