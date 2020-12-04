Nizhnekamer Ildus Murtazin entered top ten most famous Tatar artists

The artist from Nizhnekamsk Ildus Murtazin got into the top 10 of the most famous Tatar artists. The video about the creators who glorified their native culture in their work was published on the Tatars of the World Youtube channel.

The rating also includes Baki Urmanche, Shakir Mukhamedzhanov, Abrek Abzgildin, Najip Nakkash, Haris Yakupov, Anvar Sayfutdinov, Chingiz Akhmarov, Ozad Khabibullin and Rifkat Vakhitov.

Users of the channel left laudatory comments, noting that they were not familiar with the work of most masters and would like to see such collections more often.

tatar-inform.ru