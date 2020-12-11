The ceremony of awarding prizes based on the results of the competition of Tatar youth projects “Khurukut” will be held in Moscow

The ceremony of awarding prizes based on the results of the competition of Tatar youth projects “Khurukut” will be held in Moscow

December 10, 2020

Organized by Council of Youth at the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation for the sixth year in a row, the Ceremony of awarding Tatar projects “Kharyakyat” will be held on December 26, 2020 in an online format.

The ceremony of awarding Tatar projects “Kharyakyat” has been held since 2014 and attracts about 1000 people to its site – active youth, famous figures of Tatar and Tatarstan origin in the field of culture, journalism, science, economics, politics and other fields.

The most anticipated cultural and entertainment competition has become a powerful incentive for development of the creative activity of student communities and youth associations, and is also designed to help preserve and popularize Tatar culture, traditions, history, native language and literature, develop sports and a healthy lifestyle.

The eventful program of the event includes a presentation of socially significant youth projects implemented not only in Moscow, but also in other regions of Russia, and the awarding of the best projects at the end of the year. This year projects are presented in six categories:

The best project in the field of preservation and development of the Tatar language and culture;

The best project in the field of sports and healthy lifestyle;

The best project in the field of spiritual and moral education of youth;

The best business project with a national element (small business);

The best student community of the university;

The best Tatar blogger.

Famous representatives of the authorities, public associations, sports, spiritual and creative spheres will evaluate and reward the winners.

“Kharyakyat” is not only a competition of projects, it is also an opportunity to prove yourself, make new acquaintances, get support for your ideas and, in general, expand horizons.

The project competition “Kharyakya” is always a bright and memorable holiday. And this year, the organizers plan to make this holiday unforgettable – with the participation of Tatar artists and young promising groups.

We invite all active youth to join the Contest and absolutely everyone to join the grand celebration and feel like a part of this unique event. Online broadcast of the Competition will be carried out on December 26 from 18:00 on the website of the Tatar youth of Moscow tatyashlare.ru.

Link to submit applications.

Head of the organizing committee Artur Rakhmatullin tel: +7 917 500-3142,

e-mail: tatyashlare@mail.ru