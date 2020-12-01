The First Forum of Tatar women of the region will take place in Novosibirsk

From 4 to 6 December 2020, Novosibirsk will host the First Forum of Tatar Women of the Novosibirsk Region.

The guests of the event will have an excursion to a memorable place in the Novosibirsk region – the ancient settlement of Chat Tatars in the village of Yurt-Ora, Kolyvan district, a plenary session, within which a discussion is planned on the topic: “The role of women in the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of Tatar traditions and customs in the family” and many others

Organizers of the Forum: Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, PA “Regional Tatar National – Cultural Autonomy of the Novosibirsk Region”, PA “Federal National – Cultural Autonomy of Tatars” with support of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, GBUK NSO “Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center”, GBUK RT “Tatarkino “.

The event is held taking into account all sanitary and epidemiological standards and with a limited number of participants.

Program of the “I Forum of Tatar Women of the Novosibirsk Region”

tatarseber.ru