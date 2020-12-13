The Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan received 600 pieces of art as a gift: painting, sculptures of  bronze and marble

The State Museum and Exhibition Center “ROSIZO” in Moscow donates over 600 works from its funds to the Museum of Fine Arts of Tatarstan for permanent storage. Director of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan Rozaliya Nurgaleeva spoke about this in an interview with Tatar-inform.

“These are absolutely wonderful things – they are not plaster. More than 250 Soviet-era sculptures of bronze, marble and granite by artists from different republics of the USSR, as well as painting (there is even a unique portrait of a teenager Lenin) and decorative and applied art. A large number of graphics, including the Baltic. And in our country the Baltic region has never been represented at all, ”Nurgaleeva said.

According to her, such a replenishment of the funds became possible thanks to the decision of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation in connection with growth of collections of large museums and, at the same time, the actual lack of the opportunity to demonstrate all the exhibits collected over the years.

“They have accumulated a lot of works, they were under weak supervision and were not exhibited. We are the only museum that showed up at a good level, so that these works were handed over to us (many museums showed up only for 2-3 items, 20 works). We insisted on making a good selection. Since this year we have the centenary of the TASSR, it is mainly Soviet art of the 20th century that is transferred to us, ”explained director of the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts.

Now two restorers and a researcher of the Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan are in the Moscow region, where all the works selected for Tatarstan are packed for transportation. They will be delivered to Kazan by the end of the year. In the basement of the main building of the Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan (the Sandetsky estate), the Gallery of Modern Art and “Khazine”, museum workers set aside space for storing new acquisitions.

“It is very difficult – this requires equipment, etc., but we were preparing for this purposefully. We have been working on this topic for two years now, and it is a great achievement for us to get so many works handed over to us. But at the same time, the sculptures need to be put in order: they stood on the concrete floor – not like in our storage facility, where dust is removed, climate control, etc. It is elementary to make measurements of the sculptures, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

It is planned to start demonstrating new acquisitions in parts already in 2021 – as soon as they are brought into proper form and included in the catalog of funds of the RT l Museum of Fine Arts.

“Next year we are planning exhibitions of new acquisitions in tranches. The logistics have already been thought out – we will place them on the first floor of the Khazine gallery and the first floor of the Contemporary Art Gallery, ”said Rozaliya Nurgaleeva.

By the way, according to the now popular trend, we consider attracting volunteers to the description of the newly arrived exhibits, their measurements. Previously, this possibility has already been discussed with curator of the Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan.

