The results of the action “Tatarcha dictation – 2020”

101,934 participants received a “5” mark, and 903 people got a bad mark.

Philologists of Kazan Federal University (KFU) have summed up results of the action “Tatarcha dictation – 2020”. This year, the dictation in the Tatar language was written by 378,875 people around the world. In Kazan, an offline platform for participation in the action was organized on the basis of KFU. Here the dictation was written by 200 people.

The works of participants were checked by 19 experts – professors and associate professors of the Higher School of National Culture and Education named after Gabdulla Tukai IFMK KFU. As a result of the action, 101,934 participants were rated “5”, 93,129 people – “4”, 54,117 participants – “3”, 903 people – “2”.

The scores for dictation can be found on the official website of the action in the “my score” section. To do this, you need to enter your phone number and code.

Gulnaz Mugtasimova, Associate Professor of Department of General Linguistics and Turkology of the Higher School of National Culture and Education, said that typical mistakes are confusion in the letters “o” and “ө”. Also, some instead of the letter “y” used the letter “o”, instead of “” – “y”, instead of “x” – “һ”, they missed the letter “b”

– Many found it difficult to write the words “ishegaldy” (“yard”), “җiңү” (“victory”), “karagydan” (“from the darkness”), “mәhәbbut” (“love”), “nikadur” (“how much” ). Most of the participants made mistakes in them, says the expert.

kazanfirst.ru