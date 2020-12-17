The XII School of the Leader of the Tatar Youth “Maksat” was held in Kazan

The XII School of the Leader of the Tatar Youth “Maksat” was held in Kazan on December 9-15. The organizers are Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, Federal National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars and IDEL | Youth Center “Idel”

The Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Penza region was represented by Alfiya Kaderkaeva and Airat Kaderkaev.

This year, the program was divided into blocks: maintaining social networks, internal processes in public organizations, working with activists, and finance. In each direction, master classes, trainings were held, knowledge was consolidated with business games.

Meetings were held with deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, chairman of the Council of the Federal National-Cultural Autonomy of Tatars Ildar Irekovich Gilmutdinov, leadership of the republican agency for press and mass communications “Tatmedia”, well-known Tatar bloggers.

Within the framework of SHLTM, a project competition was held from club of Tatar patrons of art “Muktup”, where we had won a grant for implementation of the youth ethnocultural project “Aseshku yul” (“The Path to Success”).