In Chuvashia, the winners of the competition of munajats awarded

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, during a trip to the Chuvash Republic in the village of Shygyrdan, took part in the solemn ceremony of awarding the winners and laureates of the competition of munajats.

The competition was attended by children and youth from 6 to 18 years old, living in the Republic of Chuvashia. Participants answered 48 questions about the Koran, performed munajats about the month of Ramadan, recited verses by the Tatar poet G. Tukay.

Today the winners and laureates gathered at the Muslim Mosque. Vasil Shaikhraziev, Chairman of the National Council, congratulated the children on the victory and wished them further success.

We remind that the Mosque “Muslim” became the seventh in the village of Shygyrdan. The temple was opened in 2018. There is a madrasah at the mosque. The Muslima complex was built by Minsait Mintagirovich Kupkenov, who was born and raised in the village of Shygyrdan.