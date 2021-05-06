Vasil Shaikhraziev met with Mufti Albir Hazrat Krganov

Today Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev is on a working visit to the Chuvash Republic. Here the Vice-Premier of the Republic of Tatarstan will take part in the ceremony of awarding the winners and laureates of the children’s competition of munajats performers. The solemn event will take place within the walls of the Muslim Mosque.

Vasil Shaikhraziev was met by chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of Russia Albir Hazrat Krganov, chairman of the Muslim Religious Board of the Chechen Republic Mansur Khazrat Khaybullov, head of the Batyrevsky district administration Rudolf Selivanov and head of the Shygyrdan rural settlement Minsur Valitov.