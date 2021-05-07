Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived on a working visit to Bashkortostan

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in Ufa on a working trip. At the international airport he was met by Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in Bashkortostan Yusup Yakupov, Representative of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan Alfred Davletshin.

The Chairman of the National Council, together with the leaders and active members of the Tatar community, Tatar public organizations of Bashkortostan, representatives of the Tatar intelligentsia, religious leaders, took part in the Iftar Mejlis.

Tomorrow, May 7, Vasil Shaikhraziev will meet with Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan Azat Badranov. Later, in the Miyakinsky district, he is going to visit the park named after Galyanur Bukharaev, a member of the underground organization of the Volga-Tatar legion “Idel-Ural”. Also, chairman of the National Council will take part in planting trees in honor of 11 heroes of Jalil.

The plans of the working trip of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev inclufe visiting the museum of the front-line poet F. Karim, located in the village of Aitovo, Bizhbulyaksky district.