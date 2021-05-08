Chairman of the National Council took part in planting trees on the territory of the Fatih Karim Museum

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, during a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan, visited the village of Aitovo, Bishbulyak region. Here he got acquainted with the activities of the museum of the front-line poet Fatih Karim. Guests at the museum were welcomed with a chak-chak. Vasil Shaikhraziev congratulated the audience on the upcoming Victory Day.

Chairman of the National Council laid flowers at the bust of the poet. He also took part in planting young trees on the territory of the museum.

We remind that the Fatih Karim Museum was opened on July 19, 1971. Over time, the building fell into disrepair and needed repairs. In 2017, compatriots from Bashkortostan appealed to Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev with a request to restore the museum. Vasil Shaikhraziev supported the idea and informed the leadership of the republic.

The modern museum, reconstructed with the support of President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, opened its doors again in the native village of Fatih Karim on August 28, 2019.