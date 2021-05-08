tatruen
Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in planting trees in the park named after Galyanur Bukharaev

As part of a working visit to the Republic of Bashkortostan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in planting trees in a park named after a member of the underground organization of the Volga-Tatar Legion “Idel-Ural” Galyanur Bukharaev, located in the village. Kirghiz-Miyaki, Miyakinsky district. 11 coniferous trees were planted in honor of 11 Jalil heroes.

We remind  that eleven members of the Tatar underground group of the Idel-Ural legion, who went down in history as the Jalilovites, were executed in the Pletzensee prison in Berlin. These are Gaynan Kurmashev, Musa Jalil, Abdulla Alish, Fuat Sayfulmulukov, Fuat Bulatov, Garif Shabaev, Akhmet Simaev, Abdulla Battalov, Zinnat Khasanov, Akhat Atnashev, Salim Bukharov. All 11 heroes were creative intelligentsia, the pride of the Tatar nation.

 

