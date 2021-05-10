The book about genealogies and history of the region was published in the mosque of Naberezhnye Chelny

Two years ago, an unusual seminar was held at “Ak Mosque”; it became the impetus for writing a book that was published the other day. It is called “Ancestral Roots and History of the Territory in the Spiritual Traditions of the Tatar People” and is written in the Tatar language.

The seminar, which became the starting point of the book, was devoted to the genealogies and histories of various villages and villages. It was attended by 23 women – listeners of Sunday schools and teachers of “Ak Mosque” and madrasah under it. They put a lot of work into studying their roots, the history of their native places, making up their ancestry. Some have carried out real search work, looking for the burial places of their ancestors, not to mention long archival research.

The book was compiled by Saniya Khayretdinova, a Sunday school teacher at the mosque. More than a hundred-page book turned out to be as informative and capacious as the seminar. It contains colorful genealogies, rare and unique archival documents, old maps of villages and villages, photographs.

Each story told in the book shows what, at times, tragic ordeals the families went through together with the whole country, what losses they suffered, and how they then got back on their feet.

This black and white book contains over 80 QR codes that will help you to see the lineage in it in color.