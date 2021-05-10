In St. Petersburg, wreaths and flowers were laid at the Mother Motherland monument at the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery

On May 8, on the territory of the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery, a solemn and funeral ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Mother Motherland monument was held, dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the graves of the fallen soldiers of the Leningrad Front and victims of the Great Patriotic War was attended by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and the Tatar community of the region.