Petersburg artist, our compatriot Roman Abdullin was awarded the “Gold Medal” of the Russian Academy of Arts

On September 21, 2021, a regular meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Arts took place, at which a young artist from St. Petersburg, Roman Abdullin, was awarded high awards.

By the decision of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Arts on September 7, 2021, Roman Abdullin was awarded the “Worthy” Gold Medal of the Russian Academy of Arts for a series of works dedicated to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. The medal was presented to Roman by the President of the Russian Academy of Arts Zurab Konstantinovich Tsereteli.

Also, by the decision of the secretariat of the WTOO “Union of Artists of Russia” dated September 02, 2021 No. 9 Roman Abdullin was awarded the Gold Medal “Spirituality. Traditions. Mastery “, which is awarded to the most honored representatives of the fine arts. The medal was presented to Roman by the chairman of the Union of Artists of Russia Andrei Nikolaevich Kovalchuk at the opening ceremony of the exhibition “War and Peace” in the Museum and Exhibition Complex – Zurab Tsereteli Art Gallery.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan has organized several exhibitions of Roman Abdullin in Kazan, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, including in the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan, and a number of cultural events have been jointly organized. At the beginning of 2021, he became a laureate of the Republican Prize. M. Jalil. for outstanding achievements in the field of visual arts.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region congratulates Roman Abdullin on receiving well-deserved awards, which are a direct confirmation of his high professional and personal qualities.

We wish you further creative success!