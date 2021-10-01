MOÑ collects stories about the Tatar language for a new performance

Theatrical platform MOÑ is preparing a play-play about “Morphemalar”. To do this, they collect stories about the Tatar language.

To participate in the project, you need to fill out an anonymous questionnaire. In it, you need to talk about what topics are difficult to speak Tatar, explain why you need Tatar, Russian or a foreign language, and share a story related to the language.

The play “Morphemalar” will be the second joint project of MOÑ and the founder of the Sh.e project, Nuria Fatykhova. The premiere is scheduled for December 4 and 5.