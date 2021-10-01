tatruen
TheKazan mosque “Gailya” again launches flash mob “Abiyem dogalary”

Kazan mosque “Gaila” is again launching a flash mob “Byyem dogalary”. The event is traditionally timed to coincide with the Day of Older Persons – October 1. From 1st to 31st October. shoot video on  reading of the suras of the Koran, the prayers of your grandmothers, grandfathers, dads, mothers, older brothers and sisters and post them on your Instagram account, marking them with hashtags # әbiemdogalar #doga. If there are no people close to you in this world, but audio and video recordings have survived, do not forget to mention separately, we will pray for them, the organizers promise.

