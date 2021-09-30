A memorial plaque in honor of the Tatar poet Fanis Yarullin  in Kazan   opened 

On September 29, in Kazan, a memorial plaque erected in honor of the People’s Poet of Tatarstan, laureate of the State Prize named after V.I. G. Tukaya Fanisa Yarullina.

The solemn opening of the memorial symbol was attended by Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language Marat Akhmetov, executive director of the Fund for Support of Culture Development under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Nuriya Khashimova.

Fanis Yarullin is a Tatar poet, prose writer, playwright. His debut book was a collection of poems “Min tormyshny yaratam” (“I am in love with life”). From poems and stories Fanis Yarullin gradually moved on to writing large poems and stories.

He gained particular fame thanks to the works of “Җilkәnnәr җildә sinhal” (“Elastic sails”), “Kyigak-kyigak kaz kychkyra” (“The cry of a goose”), “Chәchәklәr moky” (“Melody of flowers”) and other works.