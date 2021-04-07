At the Institute of History. Sh.Marjani will host a seminar on the topic: “Distinctive features of the Tatars: mobility and openness to the world”

April 8, 2021 at 11.00 at the Institute of History. Sh.Marjani will host a seminar on the strategy of action of the Tatar people on the topic: “Distinctive features of the Tatars: mobility and openness to the world.”

Issues for discussion:

The historical roots of mobility and openness among the Tatars (nomadic past, commercial civilization, global empires)

Mobility and openness to the world as a condition for modernization (19th-early 20th centuries)

Do modern Tatars retain these qualities?

Mobility and Openness – Benefits or Threats? Does mobility affect the unity of the Tatar people?

How to be open to the world while preserving your national “I”.

Free admission.

Address: Kazan, st. Baturina 7A, 1st floor, office. 137