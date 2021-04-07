 Chairman of the National Council arrived in Simferopol

tatruen
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev arrived in Simferopol. At the International Airport “Simferopol” the Vice-Premier of the Republic of Tatarstan was met by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Crimea and in the city of Sevastopol R.K. Shayakhmetov, Chairman of the Council of the public organization “Regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Republic of Crimea” M.K. Bagautdinov.

 

We remind  that from 6 to 8 April 2021 V.G. Shaikhraziev is on a working visit to the Republic of Crimea. A number of business meetings will take place here, inspection of the place where the bust of the Hero of the Soviet Union G. Mazitov, a visit to the Kebir-Jami Cathedral Mosque.

