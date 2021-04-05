More than 150 books  have   entered the library of the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow

The books have been donated to the library by the Republican Public Fund of the World Congress of Tatars free of charge. The list of new editions includes the collected works of Mukhammet Magdeev, Galimdzhan Ibragimov, Rabit Batulla, Razil Valeev, as well as works by Rustam Zakuan, Rosa Khaliullina, Klara Bulatova, Nur Akhmadiev and other authors.

“The collection of works of the national writer, laureate of the State Award of Tatarstan named after Gabdulla Tukai Mukhammet Magdeev, may arouse particular interest among our readers. The author’s work is associated with his native land and its history. His works “We are the children of the forty-first” and others deserve attention. Also, to our visitors, I would recommend the collected works by Rabit Batulla, a versatile writer who has his own point of view on everything. Among no less interesting works is a collection of works by Razil Valeev. Readers may also be interested in “White Flowers” by Abdurakhman Absalyamov translated into Russian and the historical novels “Syuyumbike” and “Gauharshad” by Olga Ivanova. Among the classical literature, the collection “Kaennar Sary Ida” by Hasan Tufan and the novel about love “Hayat” by Fatih Amirkhan will not be overlooked, ”said Rosalia Khanafeeva, head of the library of the Tatar Cultural Center.