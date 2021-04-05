The concert of the ensemble “Miras” took place in the Tatar cultural center of Moscow

The concert of the ensemble “Miras” took place in the Tatar cultural center of Moscow

The evening passed with a full house: about a hundred guests gathered for the concert.

More than 30 songs sounded from the stage, including “Ay, wasbylym”, “Cheltur eldem chitungk”, “Sin sazyңny uynadyk”, “Kaitu”, “Yash gomer”, “Uinap zhyrlashyk әle” and others. For the first time the ensemble performed the compositions “Yalgyz agach”, “Sinek uchen”, “Sinek hakta”, “Chiyale tau”, “Sina ochyp kaytam”, “Sirennur khush is tarata” and “Buirum bogen!”The program also included performances by members of the Ildan ensemble. Also the guest of the concert was the musician Rafek Valitov, who performed two compositions.

After almost every song, the audience shouted “Bravo”, and during the performance of the last songs, some began to dance. At the end of the concert, one of the spectators, addressing the collective, said: “Sez without nyk moladygyz!”

“We live in Lyubertsy and have come here. For the first time, I brought my granddaughter Milana to the concert, she is eight years old. The atmosphere at today’s concert was homey. Some songs – folk songs that I heard – I knew, sang along, and some I heard for the first time. I really liked it here, ”Sania Zagidova shared her impressions.The Tatar Cultural Center hosts weekly concerts, creative evenings and meetings.

On April 4, the poet-composer, singer Zufar Gubaidullin and the “Duslar” ensemble will perform in the assembly hall, and next week, on April 10, a concert of the “Shayan” ensemble will be held at the Tatar Cultural Center