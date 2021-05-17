Press release of the VI World Forum of Tatar Women

On May 20-22, 2021, the World Congress of Tatars, together with the public organization “Ak Kalfak”, is holding the VI World Forum of Tatar Women. The forum is planned to be attended by 300 representatives of the fair sex from more than 60 regions of the Russian Federation and foreign countries. Also, the event is expected to involve guests of honor.

The three-day program of the event includes the work of discussion platforms, a plenary session and a cultural program. On May 20, the participants will work, divided into 3 groups, in the following discussion platforms:

1) “Contemporary literature and society”;

2) “We – people of Tukai ”;

3) “Formation of national identity in the conditions of modern education.”

The plenary session of the forum will be held on May 21 in the cultural center “Chulpan”, and an exhibition-fair of manufacturers of products and handicrafts will also be organized here. Within the framework of the forum, participation in the Kalfak tuye event is envisaged.

In addition, a cultural program is planned for the participants of the gathering. They will visit the Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after K. Tinchurin, where they will watch the play “Өch arshyn kir” based on the work of Ayaz Gilyazov.