Kazan will host a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founder of Tatar art history Fuad Valeev

A series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founder of Tatar art history, the first doctor of art history in the Volga region, Fuad Khasanovich Valeev, will be held in Kazan.

May 15, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founder of Tatar art history, the first doctor of art history in the Volga region Fuad Khasanovich Valeev, the author of eight fundamental academic studies and more than 100 scientific and popular scientific articles. The last lifetime book “Folk decorative art of Tatarstan” was published in Kazan in 1984. After the death of the scientist (October 11, 1984), his works “Tatar folk ornament” (Kazan, 2002), “Ancient art of Tatarstan” (Kazan, 2020), were published under the scientific editorship and in collaboration with his daughter G.F. Valeeva-Suleimanova.

From 20 to 21 May 2021, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, State Budgetary Institution “Institute of History named after Sh.Mardzhani of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan” together with the State Budgetary Institution of Culture “State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan”, State Budgetary Institution “Resource Center for the Implementation of Innovations and Development of Traditions in the Sphere of Culture of the Republic Tatarstan ”invite everyone to take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Fuad Khasanovich Valeev.

As part of the celebration of the anniversary, the following events will be held:

– International Scientific Conference “Heritage and Modernity: Problems of Study, Preservation and Continuity of Traditions in Art and Architecture” (May 20-21, 2021, beginning at 10.00 am Sh. Mardzhani Institute of History of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, Baturin str., D. 7A, 2nd floor). Proposed topics for discussion:

– new aspects in the formulation of the problem of artistic and architectural heritage;

– preservation of tangible and intangible heritage in the field of culture: new opportunities and approaches;

– transformation of national traditions in modern culture;

– postmodernism in national and regional contexts;

– reconstruction of traditions and ways of innovation in decorative arts, architecture, design, visual culture;

– new trends in museum construction;

– up-to-date educational and popularization models.