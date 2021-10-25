A zonal tour of the festival “Our Time” (“Beznek Zaman”) was held in Kazan

The Kazan zonal stage of the IX annual open republican television festival of creativity of working youth “Our time – Beznen zaman” has come to an end. Young people from Tatarstan enterprises from the Tatar capital, as well as from Pestrechinsky, Kukmorsky, Baltasinsky, Tyulyachinsky, Arsky, Rybno-Slobodsky districts presented their talents in the nominations “Music direction”, “Dance direction” and “Minute of fame”.

“The festival“ Our Time – Beznen Zaman ”is the key to the success of the economy and industry of the republic. As long as such talented, bright personalities work at our enterprises, everything will be in order with our gross product, ”said Rinat Sadykov, First Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The gala concert program was rich and varied. For example, the choreographic ensemble of JSC “Kazan Electrotechnical Plant” performed in the dances of the peoples of the Volga region, and the creative team of the State Budgetary Institution “Traffic Safety” played a real “Pancake Week in the Yard”, where the festivities were accompanied by a circus performance. The creative team “Aviator” of the Kazan Aviation Plant named after SP Gorbunova – the branch of Tupolev PJSC in a humorous manner played the scene of everyday life of the personnel department, and head of the Shigaleevsky rural settlement Vener Salimov sang the song “Homer Nik Ike Kilmi” so brightly that all those present, including the members of the jury, stood up and sang along with their acquaintance motive.

The musical evening ended with the song “Min yaratam sine, Tatarstan!” Performed by all the participants.

According to the results of the zonal round, the team places were distributed as follows. The first places were taken by the following teams: State Budgetary Institution “Traffic Safety”, Kazan Aviation Plant named after V.I. SP Gorbunova – a branch of PJSC “Tupolev”. The second places were awarded to the teams of the Kazan State Treasury Powder Factory, the Kazanorgsintez Primary Trade Union Organization of the Russian Trade Union of Chemical Industry Workers, and Gazprom Transgaz Kazan. Bronze was won by Kazan Electrotechnical Plant JSC.

“I would like to say“ thank you ”to the heads of enterprises in Tatarstan, who find an opportunity to support their creative working youth in every possible way. Believe me, it’s worth a lot, ”says Elena Kuzmicheva.

The winning teams will now face off against other qualified teams in the Super Final.

Ahead is the final round of zonal stages, which will take place on October 29-30 in Zelenodolsk.