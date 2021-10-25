A delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan visited a school in the Chelyabinsk region

On October 19, a delegation of the Tatar Congress from the Republic of Tatarstan visited the “Secondary school of the village of Muslyumovo of the railway station” of the Chelyabinsk region. The delegation was headed by Albert Burkhanov, Honored Scientist of the Republic of Tatarstan, Head of the Committee for Work with Local Lorers of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars. The topic of the meeting is “Our cool fellow countrymen”. Its goal is the patriotic education of schoolchildren through national culture, traditions and customs.

This meeting was very interesting, and also replenished the library of the school with local history and Orthodox literature on the history of the Tatars.