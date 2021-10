In the library to them. Yugov city of Kurgan filmed a festive concert dedicated to the Day of National Unity. The broadcast will take place on November 4, 2021 at 14.00 on the PRO.Kultura.RF portal.

Specialists of the department of traditional national cultures of the peoples of the Kurgan region of the State Autonomous Institution “KODNT” took part in the filming. The Center of Tatar Culture of the city of Kurgan informs about it.