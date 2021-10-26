Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in the Perm region on a working trip

Today, on October 25, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in the city of Perm on a working visit.

Meetings with the Acting Head of the Administration of the Governor of the Perm Territory A.N. Smertin and the first deputy head of the administration of the Governor of the Perm Territory L.V. Politov, Meeting on the organization of the XIV All-Russian Rural Sabantui.

Also, the Chairman of the National Council will meet with the Head of the Bardymsky Municipal District of the Perm Territory Kh.G. Alapanov and with the activists of the Tatar public organization of the Chernushinsky region and other events.