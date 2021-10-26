Meetings with compatriots were held at the Representative Office of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan

On October 23, at the office of the Official Representation of the World Congress of Tatars in the Republic of Bashkortostan, a meeting was held with representatives of the WCT from the neighboring republics: Tatarstan and Udmurtia. Honored Scientist of the Republic of Tatarstan, Head of the Committee for Work with Regional Studies of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Albert Burkhanov came here with a delegation from Tatarstan.

The guests began their journey and meetings with compatriots from the village of Tyumanyak, Tuymazinsky district of the Republic of Bashkortostan and finished in Ufa.

After meetings in Yekaterinburg, Serov, Chelyabinsk, Troitsk, the guests stopped in the village of Maloyaz, where they visited the Salavat Yulaev museum. Both guests and hosts, local experts and local historians, took an active part in all the meetings. All the topical issues and problems voiced were heard and taken under control. Such meetings lead to mutual understanding and joint decisions, which are so necessary for our Tatar people. A cultural event in the capital of Bashkortostan was an excursion around the Kirovsky district of the city of Ufa. The parties thanked each other for the fruitful meeting and expressed hope for further cooperation.