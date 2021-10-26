tatruen
Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in Bardymsky municipal district

Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in Bardymsky municipal district

As part of a working visit to the Perm Territory, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Bardymsky municipal district.

The first point in the route along the village. Barda became a monument to G. Tukai. Vasil Shaikhraziev, accompanied by the head of the district, Khalil Alapanov, and the representative of the All-Russian Union of Commerce in the Perm Territory, Salim Nazin, arrived at the site of the monument, where the flower-laying ceremony took place.

Meanwhile, the program of the visit to the Bardymsky Municipal District includes a visit to the MAOU “Bardymskaya Gymnasium named after G. Tukay ”, inspection of the venue of the XIV All-Russian Rural Sabantui, as well as participation in a meeting with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Bardymsky region.

