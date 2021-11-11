The State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan will present in Kazan a large solo concert “Heritage. Gold Fund ”

On November 15 at 19:00 the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan will present in Kazan a large solo concert “Heritage. Golden Fund ”, which will be the result of the creative activity of the outgoing year. The performance will take place on the stage of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after Galiaskar Kamal.

In the first part, the audience will be presented with real masterpieces from the ensemble’s collection – numbers with a long history, deep folklore roots, as well as new vocal and choreographic compositions. The orchestra and choir of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan will acquaint the audience with the sound of soulful Tatar folk melodies and songs. The musical part will be complemented by Tatar dances.

The concert will allow fans of the legendary group to hear such complex vocal compositions as “Sibele chechek”, “Kara urman”, as well as see the best dance numbers from the “Golden Fund” of the ensemble – “Five pairs”, “Harmony” and others. In addition, the artists will delight the audience with a new vocal and choreographic performance “We are Tatars”.

The decoration of the final concert will be creative performances of the pupils of the children’s studio, which began work at the State Song and Dance Ensemble of Tatarstan since September last year. Children will perform two numbers: “Epipe” and the premiere of this year “Yaz Kile”.

In the second part of the concert, the ensemble will present to fans the musical and choreographic performance “Tui” (“Wedding”), which is based on the folklore and ethnographic materials of the Kazan and Siberian Tatars of the late 19th – early 20th centuries. The public will have a unique opportunity to plunge into history and see a traditional Tatar wedding. About 300 colorful costumes based on historical materials were specially made for the premiere. Ethnic instruments were purchased for the orchestra in order to reflect the peculiarities of that time as vividly as possible.

According to the scriptwriter and director – artistic director of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Airat Khametov, the play “Tui” was a success not only in Tatarstan, but also in many regions of Russia. “We are showing this production in our final concert at the request of the audience, who managed to love and highly appreciate our performance“ Tui ”,” he said.

According to the director of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan Yuri Zhukov, this year has become very productive for the Song and Dance Ensemble of Tatarstan. The artists gave about 100 concerts both in the regions of Tatarstan and in the regions of Russia. The coming year promises to be even more active for the team, because in 2022 the ensemble will turn 85 years old.

In connection with the anniversary of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan, it is preparing a new colorful program. “We want to show a national show, which will present the customs and traditions of the Tatar people, as well as new forms and technical solutions that will be of interest to the younger generation of viewers,” said Airat Khametov.