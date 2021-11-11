The Tatar Cultural Center of the city of St. Petersburg  opens

In St. Petersburg, at 24 Chaikovskogo Street, the Tatar Cultural Center has began its work. The long-awaited event came true thanks to the support of the leadership of the city of St. Petersburg and the Republic of Tatarstan.

We remind that in 2020, the Government of St. Petersburg allocated a room in the city center for the organization of a national cultural center. In turn, the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan allocated funds and provided support in the implementation of restoration and repair work of this premises.

The activities in the center are organized in several directions. A hall with modern multimedia equipment has been prepared for screenings of Tatar documentary and feature films. A recording studio has started working, the library fund is being formed.

For Tatar folklore ensembles, a universal vocal, choral and choreographic hall has been equipped, where they can conduct rehearsals and prepare their performances. Also, in this room you can organize concerts and theatrical performances.

Rooms have been equipped for holding meetings, round tables, conferences and meetings. The Center has rationally accommodated everything that is necessary for the organization of national-cultural events and educational events.

Yesterday, one of the first events in the life of the Center took place – the transfer of Tatar national costumes for the Tatar ensemble “Akcharlak”, which were presented by the World Congress of Tatars. The event was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin, Chairman of the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of St. Petersburg Rais Yarkaev, Deputy Chairman of TNKA Shamil Alyushev, patrons and sponsors who took part in the repair and restoration work.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Valiullin in his speech noted the importance of the appearance of such projects as the Tatar Cultural Center. It is important for the preservation of national traditions, culture and language and the Tatar Cultural Center will become the center of attraction for the Tatars region.

The main initiator of the creation of the center – the Chairman of the TNKA of St. Petersburg Rais Yarkaev noted that the Tatars of the city had long been waiting for the appearance of their cultural center in the city, warmly thanked the leadership of the city of St. Petersburg and the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as sponsors who provided financial support in purchasing equipment for the center …

We hope that the Tatar Cultural Center will become a unifying platform for all Tatars of the city and region, contributes to the study and popularization of the Tatar language, traditions and culture of the Tatar people, and will become a good launching pad for Tatar youth in the implementation of new interesting projects.

We invite the Tatars of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region to actively join the work of the center.