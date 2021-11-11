The Chairman of the National Council visited the “Center of Siberian-Tatar Culture” of the city of Tobolsk

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev during a trip to the Tyumen region visited the “Center of Siberian-Tatar culture” in the city of Tobolsk.

The history of the institution dates back to October 25, 1988, when the “Leisure” center was created at the city department of culture. During the period from 1988 to 2018, the legal name of the Center, at the behest of the time and as necessary, changed several times: the Leisure Center, the Leisure Cultural and Educational Center, the Siberian-Tatar Culture Center, an autonomous non-profit organization of culture, Center Siberian-Tatar culture “, the municipal autonomous cultural institution” Center of Siberian-Tatar culture “of the city of Tobolsk.

Today, the center employs:

Children’s dance group “Seberstan”

Studio of arts and crafts “Amina”

Literary and creative circle “Nur”

Children’s vocal group “Sandugach”

Choreographic ensemble “Miras”

Folk group “Irtysh Monnary”

Children’s choreographic ensemble “Tubyl balalary”