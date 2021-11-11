A new picture by Ildar Yagafarov “Isyanmesez?”

On November 18, a full-length film by the chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Tatarstan, film director Ildar Yagafarov “Isyanmesez?” (“Are you alive?”). The film received the Audience Award and an award from the President of Tatarstan “For Humanism in Cinema” in the amount of 500 thousand rubles at the Muslim Film Festival held in Kazan.

On the eve of the release of the film “Isyanmesez?” for Tatarstan hire on November 16 at 11:00 a press conference will be held at the Tatmedia agency (2 Dekabristov). Its participants will be: Ildar Yagafarov – director of the film, Mansur Gilyazov – scriptwriter, Zulfiya Valeeva – performer of one of the main roles and Milyausha Aituganova – director of the State Budgetary Institution of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tatarkino”.

“We want to destroy the image of the puppet Tatars,” says Ildar Yagafarov about his new work. The director’s idea was to create a film with a truly Tatar flavor to reveal the essence of the mentality. According to the director, the picture was created with a great soul. “I put my heart and soul into this film,” he confessed at the premiere screening in Kazan. In his new work, he raises exciting topics – are our families alive to help themselves and each other, is the Tatar culture and self-consciousness still alive today?

The duration of the picture is 1 hour 54 minutes, the age rating is 16+.

Earlier, Yagafarov’s picture was highly appreciated by chairman of the selection committee of the KIFMK-2021, film expert and film critic Gulnara Abikeeva (Kazakhstan). According to her, she would be glad if such a picture appeared in Kazakhstan and would vote for it with both hands. “Unfortunately, we do not yet have a picture that would show national identity in terms of gender. And here the life of the clan is shown, and not easy, ”she noted.