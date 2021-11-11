Tatars of Yangiyul are presented at an event in Pskent

On November 7, 2021, at the initiative of the Khokimiyat of the Tashkent region, the Ulak equestrian competition was held at the hippodrome in the Pskent region. All city and regional horse clubs took part, including guests from neighboring republics.

Within the framework of the event, a presentation of the national cultural centers of the Tashkent region took place. The Tatars of the city of Yangiyul were represented by the Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural Center (TOKTs) of the Yangiyul district of the Tashkent region A.A. Gataullina, as well as activists of the youth wing “Altyn Miras” N. Gilmanova and A. Madmusaeva.

Thousands of spectators from all districts of the Tashkent region and regions of the republic gathered at the hippodrome. Before the races, a theatrical performance of artists and amateur groups of the Tashkent region was organized.

On the territory of the hippodrome there are yurts for representatives of the region’s national cultural centers. All visitors to the Tatar yurt had the opportunity to get acquainted and find out information about the activities of the center, language, traditions, national dress and culture of the Tatar people. Center activists recited poetry in the Tatar language. All visitors were treated to national dishes.

At the end of the event, the winners of the races were announced, who received valuable prizes from the administration of the Tashkent region.