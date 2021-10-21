A culinary master class “Ashchy” was held in Kazan

On October 16, a culinary master class on cooking dishes of the Tatar national cuisine was held live.

This story began with an online contest of Tatar recipes, which was attended by more than 50 people from Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Uzbekistan, the Orenburg region, the Chuvash Republic and other regions. Anyone, both in Russia and abroad, could take part by publishing a photo or video of a national dish prepared with his own hand on his personal VKontakte or Instagram page with the hashtag of the competition. As a result, three culinary experts were identified as finalists and invited to Kazan, where they cooked Tatar on the air: Azu in Tatar.

The show was also attended by the sous-chef of the legendary Skazka restaurant Alexander Ilyichev, who told how they popularize and present modern national Tatar cuisine, and showed this by the example of preparing two dishes: a salad with a farm goose and a dessert with a “court”.