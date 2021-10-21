The leadership of the Religious Board  Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan took part in the All-Russian population census

On October 20, the leadership of the DUM RT took part in the All-Russian population census. For this, the mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin, his deputy and imam-mukhtasib of the Aksubaevsky district Ravil khazrat Zuferov, financial director Azat Sabirov and others answered the questions of census takers – specialists of the Territorial body of the Federal State Statistics Service for the Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstanstat).

Kamil Hazrat, in a conversation with journalists, noted the importance of participating in the census campaign and urged fellow believers not to stand aside, emphasized the importance of the census in the fate of the Tatar people. Based on the verses from the Kur’an, he spoke about the need to preserve national and religious traditions, customs, languages ​​… “We must take a responsible approach to the issue of participation in the population census. The Almighty created us as peoples not in order for them to disappear and assimilate, but in order for us to get to know each other, ”said the Hazrat.