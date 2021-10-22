Mawlid’s regional evening was held in Khabarovsk In

In the prayer house “Yuzhny”, Khabarovsk, the regional holiday “Mawlid an-Nabi” was held – the celebration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (s.a.s.). The believers were greeted by the imam of the prayer house “Yuzhny” Mahmadkarim Hazrat Saidrakhmonov and the assistant to the Mufti of the SAM of the Far East Mukhamatgiri Hazrat Yandiev. The evening was moderated by the imam-mukhtasib of the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region Idris Hazrat Kamaev.

The maulids, nasheeds and salavats sounded to the Prophet Muhammad (s.a.s.) in the national languages ​​of peoples traditionally professing Islam, performed by pupils of spiritual and educational centers and Sunday schools in Khabarovsk. Also suras from the Koran and the vision of the meanings of these suras of the great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin were read. After that, the guests were invited to a festive meal. After dinner, an entertaining quiz was held on the knowledge of facts from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (s.a.s.) for the prizes of the mufti of the SAM of the Far East Ahmad khazrat Garifullin.