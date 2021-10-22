Danis Shakirov told the representatives of Tatarstan in the regions of Russia and abroad about the All-Russian population census

A working meeting on cooperation with compatriots in the trade and economic sphere was held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov. Here he told the representatives of Tatarstan in the regions of the Russian Federation and abroad about the All-Russian Population Census and answered topical questions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Herman Lerner, Advisor on Economic Affairs to the Chairman of the World Congress of Tatars Aidar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region Khaidar Gilfanov and others.