On October 17, 2021, in the Central District Library of the Krasnoselsky District of St. Petersburg, the Tatar Folklore Ensemble “Akcharlak” took part in the event “Traditions. Festival of Folk Cultures. Day of the Republic of Tatarstan “.

The program of the event was very rich and interesting. In the art space of the library, guests were greeted with thematic master classes held by members of the Akcharlak collective.

The first master class on making Tatar noodles was conducted by Vagizova Indira Mirgaziyanovna. With her interesting story, she attracted many guests to her master class. And not only! The whole process: kneading the dough, rolling out the dough and cutting the noodles themselves were done visually. And the guests of the event took part in this. It was very lively and interesting!

The second crochet master class was conducted by Gubaidullina Fagilya Sharipovna, Galimova Galiya Tuktamyshevna and Sharipova Roza Fidaevna. The master class attracted attention with an exposition of colorful crocheted items that were on display. Inspired by such beauty, the guests wanted to learn how to knit. They were shown the first basics of this creative process. The participants took away the flowers they tied as a gift.

The third master class in Tatar dance was conducted by Svetlana Nasyirovna Zigangirova and accordionist Fayaz Galiullovich Rakhimov. The participants of the master class were shown the elements of the Tatar dance. Everyone repeated in unison, and at the end all the elements were collected in a miniature impromptu dance.

At the end of the master classes, Lilia Askhatovna Badretdinova talked about Tatarstan. Valeeva Fauzia Ruslanovna told about the wedding tradition among the Tatars, accompanied by video materials.

The event ended with a concert. The Tatar folklore ensemble “Akcharlak” performed Tatar and Russian songs. The Tatar dance was shown by Zigangirova Svetlana Nasyirovna, the solo song “Ezledem bagrem blue” was performed by Muratova Nailya Naimovna.