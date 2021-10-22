Tatars of Astrakhan invite to dance flash mob

Dance flash mob “Biyuche shakhar – Dancing City” will be held on October 24 in Astrakhan.

Unusually, it will be a Tatar flash mob. And it will take place in the city for the first time. The autonomy of the Tatars of the Astrakhan region invites all residents of the city to take part.

Guests and participants of the event are expected: a real youth dance battle, a special Tatar waltz for the older generation. Concert numbers and performances of dance ensembles. Delicious pastries and hot tea for those who still freeze on a warm Sunday afternoon. We are sure that it will be impossible to refrain from participating. Everything will end with a massive dance number. Perhaps the most massive in the history of Astrakhan.