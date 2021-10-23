in News, Slider, National Life, Religion, General News, 22.10.2021 0 4

The muftis of Tatarstan and the Kemerovo region discussed the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam at the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan

Today, on the 16th day of the month Rabigul-avval (October 22), on blessed Friday the residence of the Muslim Spiritual Board of the Republic of Tatarstan was visited by honorary guests – the mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Kemerovo Region, the chairman of the board of the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of the Kemerovo Region Tagir Hazrat Bikchantaev and the head of the Leninogorsk region Ryagat Khusainov.

Tagir khazrat and Ryagat Galiagzamovich told Kamil khazrat about the international miners’ Sabantuy in Kuzbass, which was organized in June this year by the joint efforts of the autonomy and the Leninogorsk region. They also shared their plans for the second international miners’ Sabantuy in Novokuznetsk. As planned by the organizers, the national holiday will be timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria. Within the framework of this historic date, it is also planned to open a commemorative stele in the Kemerovo region, hold a youth forum and a scientific conference.

In addition, Tagir Hazrat spoke about the work on the project for the construction of a mosque in Novokuznetsk, at the foundation of which a commemorative capsule will be laid in a solemn atmosphere next year. Kamil Hazrat expressed his joy on this occasion and spoke about his proposals on the project, construction and further activities of the mosque.

At the end of the meeting, Tagir Hazrat invited the Mufti of Tatarstan to take part in the jubilee celebrations on the occasion of the 1100th anniversary held by the Religious Board of Muslims of the Kemerovo Region.