A new mural appeared on the Kremlin embankment in Kazan

The composition is painted on the wall of the Khrushchevsky descent, located in the new part of the embankment, the press service of the Kazan mayor’s office reports.

The mural is madein the style of lettering (the art of drawing letters – ed.). On one side of the wall there are lines in the Tatar language from a poem by the poet Mansur Shigapov, and on the other – their translation into Russian.

The mural was made within the framework of the territory improvement concept developed by the architects of the Orchestra bureau. The author of the work was the Kazan artist Bulat Khasanshin.

We remind that a new section of the embankment from the Kirov dam to the Kremlin was opened on the Day of the City and the Republic.