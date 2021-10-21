tatruen
Home / News / Sira knowledge competition was held in the mosques of Kuzbass
Sira knowledge competition was held in the mosques of Kuzbass

Sira knowledge competition was held in the mosques of Kuzbass

in News, 21.10.2021 0 1

The Religious Board of Muslims of the Kemerovo region held an online competition for the knowledge of the Sirah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). Students from Osinniki, Novokuznetsk, Prokopyevsk, Leninsk-Kuznetskiy, Kemerovo, Mariinsk took part in the contest. Young Muslims answered the questions posed with great diligence and attention.

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) attached great importance to the acquisition of knowledge. He said, meaning: “The pursuit of knowledge is the duty of every Muslim and every Muslim woman” (Tabrani, Bayhaki and others).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.