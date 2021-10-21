Sira knowledge competition was held in the mosques of Kuzbass

The Religious Board of Muslims of the Kemerovo region held an online competition for the knowledge of the Sirah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). Students from Osinniki, Novokuznetsk, Prokopyevsk, Leninsk-Kuznetskiy, Kemerovo, Mariinsk took part in the contest. Young Muslims answered the questions posed with great diligence and attention.

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) attached great importance to the acquisition of knowledge. He said, meaning: “The pursuit of knowledge is the duty of every Muslim and every Muslim woman” (Tabrani, Bayhaki and others).