A festival of national cultures “We live as a single family” was held in Bayrashevo

The festival-marathon of national cultures “We live as a single family”, dedicated to the Year of native languages ​​and national unity in the Republic of Tatarstan, continues in the Tetyushsky district. This is a cultural event that showcases various achievements in creativity, where participants could show off their art, abilities and talents. The purpose of the festival is the revival, preservation and development of national cultures.

The relay Bairashevites took over from the Alaberdinsky rural settlement.

The amateur collective of the village of Bayrashevo met fellow villagers and guests in the rural House of Culture. The audience appreciated the talents of the artists – bright and memorable numbers, and this is literally all, were rewarded with thunderous applause.

The Bayrashevsky Village House of Culture also hosted exhibitions of applied arts and folk art, culinary products