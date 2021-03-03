Vasil Shaikhraziev meets with  Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

Today, as part of a working trip to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev has met with Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Andrei Tarasenko.

Vasil Shaikhraziev welcomed the participants of the meeting and expressed gratitude to the Head and Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) for the support provided to the Tatar cultural center “Tugan Yak”. He also spoke about the district meetings held in various regions of Russia and the meetings that took place in Yakutsk.

The Chairman of the National Council announced plans to hold the Days of Yakutia in Tatarstan and stressed that in 2022 the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Yakut ASSR is celebrated, which is also of great importance. In addition, Vasil Shaikhraziev spoke about the events held in the framework of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Tatar ASSR.

Andrey Tarasenko greeted the delegation of Tatarstan and noted that the Republic of Tatarstan is an example for other regions. The Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) expressed hope for cooperation in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry. Also, Andrei Tarasenko noted that negotiations are currently underway on the production of Kamaz trucks here for the Far East.

In addition to issues of economic cooperation, the parties discussed the holding of the youth forum “Musta” for the Tatars of Yakutia. The event is scheduled for March 26, a teleconference with Kazan will also be set up, in particular, communication with the Ministry of Youth of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Also, from the Republic of Tatarstan and the Far Eastern Federal District, the meeting was attended by Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, Head of the Committee for Work with Tatar Public Organizations in the Russian Federation Mars Tukaev, Assistant to Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Ramil Zakiev and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Russian Federation in the Primorsky Territory Jamal hazrat Garifullin.